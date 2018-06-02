Fayemi was the target at APC Rally shooting – Party Chairman

The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman Jide Awe has said its gubernatorial candidate Kayode Fayemi was the target of a shooting at the party rally.

According to Channels TV, the party had been holding its takeoff campaign at its secretariat in Ado-Ekiti when a gunshot rang through.

A former House of Representatives member, Opeyemi Bamidele and another member of the party had been injured.

The shot had been fired by a police officer, and the state police command has said an investigation is being conducted.

Awe, however, said the shot was aimed at Fayemi, and only missed narrowly. He said:

When he shot at the crowd, I believe sincerely that he (the police officer) aimed at Dr Kayode Fayemi but narrowly, he (Fayemi) was pushed by somebody walking behind him. Opeyemi Bamidele was equally very near him and the shot hit him. But I can say authoritatively that he’s not badly hit, and he is recovering as we are talking.

Photo Credit: Channels TV