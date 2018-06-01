“In you I found home, in you I found peace of mind” – #BBNaija’s Alex has a sweet Birthday Message for Tobi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre is celebrating his birthday today and his fellow housemate, Alex, has penned down a sweet birthday message to him along with videos.

She wrote:

I’m about to tell you something.

Caution📌Don’t go searching as there is only one on earth.

I went on a search, what I found was extraordinary and I can’t help but say.

I found a being who made the earth unknowingly shake on June 1st 1994. I found a treasure you won’t trade even if it was your last option. I found that necessary trouble that brings joy. I found gold that once lost is forever irreplaceable. I found a heart so big the whole world can fit in. I found a human that gives the sun a reason to shine. I went on a deeper search, I saw a man like no other. I saw a grown up with the heart of a child. I saw a man that God focused on his creation and crowned him an art work of focus for all but in everything, this man never looses his focus thereby creating more things for people to focus on. I saw an unapologetically ambitious man. A real man,A hottie that shuts the world up with one stare, A man that has learnt not to relent. I saw a blessing to all in disguise. I saw the king of all the best. I saw peace of mind. I saw TOBI BAKRE. Tobi bakre is a Talented, original brilliant irreplaceable boss,amazingly knowledgeable, recognizably extraordinary. Happy birthday hun. I took all these pictures myself and carelessly but the boy is just too fine.

Nothing good comes easy. This dawned on me when I remembered we had our first long discussion with our eyes covered. Knowing you has taught me a lot and I’ll forever be grateful. Ups and downs I have faced in life but you added to those people that made the recent ones easy. Taking a step backwards before any decision is one thing you always tell me. You make me strong whenever I feel like giving up. Only 174 days since we met and it feels like I have known you all my life. I have been looking for a befitting birthday gift but to no avail which is explainable. There is nothing on earth that can stand as a gift more special than you and I can’t buy you a you. You have taught me that the whole world might be against me but I should always stand for the truth. The knowing of Tobi is the beginning of wisdom. You are a whole lot of work and currently one of the most annoying people I have which makes you part of my family. The world is not ready for you. In you I found a friend to cry with and laugh with,In you I found home,in you I found peace of mind. As you add one year today, May God bless you abundantly. May good things be your portion. May negatively run away from you. Your future is brighter than the sun. Like I always say,Tobi, your happy smile is amazing. Fine boy physically and at heart, thanks for dealing with all my bullshit and trouble. I can never ask for a better friend. I have the king of the best.