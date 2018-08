30-year-old Angelique Kerber has won her first Wimbledon title after defeating favourite Serena Williams in two straight sets.

7-time champion Serena had reached the final and been declared the favourite despite just returning from birthing her child in September.

Kerber defeated Serena 6-3 6-3, making the 23-time Grand Slam winner wait until the US Open to compete for her record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles.

Photo Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images