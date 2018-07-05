BellaNaija

ASOS hailed for Designing Wheelchair-friendly Jumpsuits

Twitter users are hailing fashion retailer ASOS for creating clothing that thinks about the needs of people with disabilities.

Asos worked with Chloe Ball-Hopkins a BBC reporter, para-athlete and a wheelchair user has been working with the brand to the line of outfits.

Several Twitter users have commended the initiative. See what some people have to say:

 

Photo Credit: @chloe_ballhopzy

