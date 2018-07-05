ASOS hailed for Designing Wheelchair-friendly Jumpsuits

Twitter users are hailing fashion retailer ASOS for creating clothing that thinks about the needs of people with disabilities.

Asos worked with Chloe Ball-Hopkins a BBC reporter, para-athlete and a wheelchair user has been working with the brand to the line of outfits.

So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one! Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It's about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?! https://t.co/1gzzkRlED9 pic.twitter.com/7yS57QEmpD — Chloe Ball-Hopkins (@chloe_ballhopzy) July 4, 2018

Several Twitter users have commended the initiative. See what some people have to say:

How amazing is this?! First brand I’ve seen to do it and it’s so lovely! 👏🏼💕 @ASOS pic.twitter.com/J8PcWWdLeN — peach (@ru194) July 4, 2018

@ASOS leading the way! This is honestly the first time I have ever seen a disabled model in a ‘normal’ set up, rather than a special one off to gain attention. So happy my ASOS addiction is fuelling a forward thinking, caring business 🙌🏻 #equality #DisabilityRights pic.twitter.com/4bgTWzPrrV — Gracey (@GraceyRx) July 4, 2018

Great to see this sort of representation on the @ASOS website. Shopping is something most of us take for granted in terms of representation. Seeing disabled people in the media through campaigns, as actors, singers is so important as it challenges the stigma around disabilities. pic.twitter.com/asQAprWFxS — Gurls Talk (@gurlstalk) July 4, 2018

This is great to see!! Everyone in fashion take note!! Well done @chloe_ballhopzy @ASOS do you need any male models? Give me a shout 😉😂 https://t.co/mNmbbeNFqb — Jack Hunter-Spivey (@jackhstt) July 4, 2018

The wonderful @samrenke has blogged for @MetroUK about what @ASOS's decision to show models in wheelchairs means to her. 'Believe it or not, the disabled community want to look and feel good like everyone else' @Scope https://t.co/D0wU3wUpcv — Jess Austin (@jessaustin111) July 4, 2018

Photo Credit: @chloe_ballhopzy