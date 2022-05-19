Yay! You can now Shop Abroad & Pay in Naira with the Edoko App | Get the Details

Nigerians have found it difficult and almost impossible to shop from online stores abroad as much as they would love to. While most people have resorted to getting Dollar Debit cards, others have had their folks in the diaspora ship goods and products down to Nigeria for them.

Interestingly, the Edoko App comes as a response to these issues and heartaches faced by many Nigerians, as it includes features that circumvent many of the restrictions that you may currently face when shopping from foreign online stores.

Yes! With the Edoko App, you can shop the world, buy from your favourite online stores abroad, and pay in Naira using all of your local payment methods.

You don’t have to worry about paying exorbitant shipping and exchange rates when you use the Edoko App.

The best part is that there are no spending limits when using the Edoko App, so you can shop from stores like Stores like Amazon, ASOS, Forever 21 and many more, and spend as much as you want.

In addition to these amazing benefits, the Edoko App is easy to use and, of course, secure. The app allows you to easily keep track of your orders and receive notifications whenever there is an update on location or delivery.

Download the Edoko app now and start shopping from the best brands abroad without Dollar restrictions.

Get the app on Google Playstore or the App Store.

Google Playstore

https://bit.ly/3FQB47v

App Store

https://apple.co/3Lji2b0

Sponsored Content