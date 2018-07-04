Twitter users share Sad Story of Corps Member shot to Death by Police

A sad news is circulating social media and it’s really heartbreaking.
According to Twitter user @chinny3bs her younger sister was shot dead by police officers in Abuja at about 3am on Wednesday.
Please guys help me retweet my last retweet. My little sister was shot dead by the police this morning in Abuja.
I just want justice for my sister!!! She was a Corper and meant to pass out tomorrow!
Another user @chiskyyy said:
@segalink Hello Sir, please my friend @Chinny3bs sister was shot dead by @PoliceNG by 3am she is at the federal secretariat police station crying rn please help @BATTLETIDE @IamReminisce PLS RT #EndSARS @Chinny3bs sister, a Corps member was shot dead by the police by 3am today she is in Federal secretariat police station Abuja crying for help her phone has been confiscated. @nysc_ng she was meant to pass out tomorrow. @segalink @Omojuwa pls @YomiShogunle RT. #EndSARS
Another user @uzorahanotu gave more insight on the tragic incident, saying:
RIP Angela.
So my friends are out last night, passed by a checkpoint but didn’t stop. One of the police guy raises his gun and opens fire on the car and the bullet hits Angela on her side, by the midriff.
Angela is rushed to the Garki hospital but they wouldn’t treat her pending police report. The policemen are present, so what’s stopping them? They needed ₦50K which want readily available. And it was in this moment Angela bled to death.
The police is very mad. They said she was screaming “help me, kidnappers”, like how does your colleague that drops you everyday from work want to kidnap you?
And she was supposed to pass out from NYSC tomorrow
RIP, patience is the hurricane that can bring out justice in Nigeria. my advice is get a civil liberties lawyer.
my God….. igwetu, we call her by her surname then in secondary school… excommando rest well but the police officer must pay for this…
they killed igwetu. my goodness! we just left command in 2010. this girl had her entire life ahead of her. i legitimately want to strangle this policeman & watch the life leave his body.
…the hospital too
Its very unfortunate the authorities provided for policing in our country has become a monster and a curse to many.
Woah why now… I cant even imagine what her family is going through right now… So sad.
This country breaks your heart every day. Rest in peace, dear Angela. I hope her family and friends get justice for her senseless death.
@Bella Naija: “A sad news is circulating social media and its really heartbreaking”. Seriously? Typo aside, what on earth is ‘a sad news?’ Please hire great writers and copy editors ASAP. This is extremely embarrassing and unprofessional.
why is no one talking about the hospital? can we put an end to this payment before service thing in nigerian hospitals already eh? its not even a private hospital. didn’t she say garki hospital. her death was totally 100% avoidable oh my Lord my God. how can health care providers who are supposed to have compassion and save lives allow a young lady bleed to death because of 5ok? how! how!!! Iru nonsense leleyi?!!!
Actually, the hospital did treat her immediately.
We can be a bit too quick to speak without leaving room for maybe.
She had lost a lot of blood by the time she came into the hospital.
I am tired!
This is so painful. am so cold here. she was my junior @command day sec school ojo lagos. I commensurate with the family at this period. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this huge shock. Take heart the family of IGWETU.
God! Look how this young girl lost her life for nothing. The police has never been our friend the only reason a police man should open fire, should be when the other individual has a weapon as well (guns) don’t they train these horrible people? I am not one of those people that smile and do that officer nonsense cause I honestly can’t stand their work ethic. Plus, our society is a simple example of the ripple effect. The actions of the police,hospital and even the people that were shot at is sadly a common example of how our society treats us. Rest in peace young one.