BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Twitter users share Sad Story of Corps Member shot to Death by Police

04.07.2018 at By 12 Comments

Late Angela

A sad news is circulating social media and it’s really heartbreaking.

According to Twitter user @chinny3bs her younger sister was shot dead by police officers in Abuja at about 3am on Wednesday.

Please guys help me retweet my last retweet. My little sister was shot dead by the police this morning in Abuja.

I just want justice for my sister!!! She was a Corper and meant to pass out tomorrow!

Another user @chiskyyy said:

Hello Sir, please my friend sister was shot dead by by 3am she is at the federal secretariat police station crying rn please help PLS RT

sister, a Corps member was shot dead by the police by 3am today she is in Federal secretariat police station Abuja crying for help her phone has been confiscated. she was meant to pass out tomorrow. pls RT.

Another user @uzorahanotu gave more insight on the tragic incident, saying:

RIP Angela.

So my friends are out last night, passed by a checkpoint but didn’t stop. One of the police guy raises his gun and opens fire on the car and the bullet hits Angela on her side, by the midriff.

Angela is rushed to the Garki hospital but they wouldn’t treat her pending police report. The policemen are present, so what’s stopping them? They needed ₦50K which want readily available. And it was in this moment Angela bled to death.

The police is very mad. They said she was screaming “help me, kidnappers”, like how does your colleague that drops you everyday from work want to kidnap you?

And she was supposed to pass out from NYSC tomorrow

12 Comments on Twitter users share Sad Story of Corps Member shot to Death by Police
  • Aare farmland July 4, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    RIP, patience is the hurricane that can bring out justice in Nigeria. my advice is get a civil liberties lawyer.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • shodibaba July 4, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    my God….. igwetu, we call her by her surname then in secondary school… excommando rest well but the police officer must pay for this…

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • em July 5, 2018 at 9:51 am

      they killed igwetu. my goodness! we just left command in 2010. this girl had her entire life ahead of her. i legitimately want to strangle this policeman & watch the life leave his body.

      Love this! 30 Reply
    • word July 5, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      …the hospital too

      Love this! 22 Reply
  • Tamuno July 5, 2018 at 2:57 am

    Its very unfortunate the authorities provided for policing in our country has become a monster and a curse to many.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Zara July 5, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Woah why now… I cant even imagine what her family is going through right now… So sad.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Nana July 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

    This country breaks your heart every day. Rest in peace, dear Angela. I hope her family and friends get justice for her senseless death.

    @Bella Naija: “A sad news is circulating social media and its really heartbreaking”. Seriously? Typo aside, what on earth is ‘a sad news?’ Please hire great writers and copy editors ASAP. This is extremely embarrassing and unprofessional.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Baby gurl July 5, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    why is no one talking about the hospital? can we put an end to this payment before service thing in nigerian hospitals already eh? its not even a private hospital. didn’t she say garki hospital. her death was totally 100% avoidable oh my Lord my God. how can health care providers who are supposed to have compassion and save lives allow a young lady bleed to death because of 5ok? how! how!!! Iru nonsense leleyi?!!!

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • tunmi July 5, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      Actually, the hospital did treat her immediately.

      We can be a bit too quick to speak without leaving room for maybe.

      She had lost a lot of blood by the time she came into the hospital.

      Love this! 14 Reply
  • Corolla July 5, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    I am tired!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Izuchukwu onyenagubo July 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    This is so painful. am so cold here. she was my junior @command day sec school ojo lagos. I commensurate with the family at this period. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this huge shock. Take heart the family of IGWETU.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Mamamia July 5, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    God! Look how this young girl lost her life for nothing. The police has never been our friend the only reason a police man should open fire, should be when the other individual has a weapon as well (guns) don’t they train these horrible people? I am not one of those people that smile and do that officer nonsense cause I honestly can’t stand their work ethic. Plus, our society is a simple example of the ripple effect. The actions of the police,hospital and even the people that were shot at is sadly a common example of how our society treats us. Rest in peace young one.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija