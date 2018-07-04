Twitter users share Sad Story of Corps Member shot to Death by Police

A sad news is circulating social media and it’s really heartbreaking.

According to Twitter user @chinny3bs her younger sister was shot dead by police officers in Abuja at about 3am on Wednesday.

Please guys help me retweet my last retweet. My little sister was shot dead by the police this morning in Abuja. I just want justice for my sister!!! She was a Corper and meant to pass out tomorrow!

Another user @chiskyyy said:

Another user @uzorahanotu gave more insight on the tragic incident, saying:

RIP Angela. So my friends are out last night, passed by a checkpoint but didn’t stop. One of the police guy raises his gun and opens fire on the car and the bullet hits Angela on her side, by the midriff. Angela is rushed to the Garki hospital but they wouldn’t treat her pending police report. The policemen are present, so what’s stopping them? They needed ₦50K which want readily available. And it was in this moment Angela bled to death. The police is very mad. They said she was screaming “help me, kidnappers”, like how does your colleague that drops you everyday from work want to kidnap you? And she was supposed to pass out from NYSC tomorrow