UK Police investigating Kevin Spacey over Alleged Sexual Assault on 3 Men

UK Police is investigating claims of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey.

According to The Guardian, police is investigating claims that the actor assaulted men in the UK. Spacey now has six open investigations against him in the UK.

The three incidents are said to have taken place in Westminster in 1996, Lambeth in 2008 and in Gloucester in 2013.

The Guardian reports that 20 people from London’s Old Vic theatre also claimed they had been subjected to inappropriate behaviour from Spacey who was artistic director of the theatre between 2014 and 2015.

