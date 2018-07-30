BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Benue Lawmakers serve Samuel Ortom Impeachment Notice

30.07.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Benue Lawmakers serve Samuel Ortom Impeachment Notice | BellaNaija

Eight lawmakers in Benue State have served the state governor Samuel Ortom with an impeachment notice.

Ortom had just last week defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Cable gave the names of the lawmakers behind the impeachment plot as Terkimbi IkyangeAdanyi Benjamin, Terhemba Chabo, Benjamin Nungwa, Bem Mngutyo, Adams Okloho, James Okefe and Nick Eworo.

Ikyange, who was ousted as speaker of the state house of assembly a week ago, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the plot.

Ikyange reportedly told newsmen that Ortom has been served with a 7-day notice to respond to allegations of misconduct and corruption made against him.

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija