Beyonce, JAY-Z, Wizkid, D’banj, Tiwa Savage are heading to Jo’burg for Star-Studded 2018 Global Citizen Festival celebrating Nelson Mandela’s 100th Birthday

The lineup has been revealed for the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Set to hold in South Africa, this year’s event will celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday anniversary and call for an end to extreme poverty across the world.

International stars Beyonce, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Pharrell Williams and Usher will be joined by South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest as well as Nigeria’s Femi Kuti, D’banj, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage at the event.

The Global Citizen Festival rallies musicians, politicians and thought leaders to influence citizens on a global scale and take actions that influence government policies. The festival hopes to inspire social activism leveraging a combination of celebrities using their star power, global leaders publicly committing to make a difference and youths gathering together for an exciting experience.

The campaign aims to raise $1 billion for initiatives working to end global hunger, increase access to good nutrition for adolescent girls, reduce HIV/AIDS transmission rates, advocate for quality education, provide funding for women’s health, ensure access to clean water and safe sanitation worldwide and more.