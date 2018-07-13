BellaNaija

85-year Old Paul Biya to run for 7th Term as President of Cameroon

13.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Cameroon's Paul Biya to run for 7th Term as President | BellaNaijaPaul Biya, the President of Cameroon, has confirmed that he will once again run to become president of his country.

If Biya wins, it will be his 7th term in office and will see his rule extended until 2025.

The 85-year-old Biya has been president since 1982 and before that was Prime Minister since 1975.

Biya revealed that he’ll be running in the October 7 elections on his Twitter, writing:

Dear Compatriots in Cameroon & the Diaspora, Aware of the challenges we must take up together to ensure a more united, stable & prosperous Cameroon, I am willing to respond positively to your overwhelming calls. I will stand as Your Candidate in the upcoming presidential election

Biya’s declaration is amid conflict in the English-speaking Southern part of the country, where several have been reported killed by state security officials.

5 Comments on 85-year Old Paul Biya to run for 7th Term as President of Cameroon
  • gbaskelebo July 14, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    When Ancestors refuse to leave the throne…

    Reply
  • TEMI TOPE July 14, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Because CAMEROUNIANS are FOOLS… i was there on a visit so shocked.. Country is so bad.. and this man.. his wife holding 30,000 EUROS BAG… AND SHE HAS MORE THAN 100 OF THEM

    Reply
    • Ms CMR July 15, 2018 at 12:25 pm

      Lazy and self-centered perhaps but not fools

      Reply
  • Ms CMR July 15, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Lord deliver us from EVERY evil!!! We don taya! 🙁 Please go out and vote!!!

    Reply
  • Ify July 16, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Paul Biya. I was 2 years old when you became President and 38years later there’s still no alternative except you???? In the WHOLE of Cameroun? Only You? Oya you go die dia.

    Reply
