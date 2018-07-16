Davido covers Glam Africa Magazine’s “Africa Rising” July – September Issue | Dishes on Rocky Beginnings, Career Challenges & Road to Success

Davido is on the cover of Glam Africa Magazine‘s “Africa Rising” issue.

In perhaps his most revealing interview yet, he dishes on the not-so-glamorous aspects of his journey to success, as he gives us a rare insight into exactly what it takes to be one of Africa’s most formidable artists.

From career challenges, to making up with Wizkid, to the scoop on the love of his life Chioma, Davido bares it all in the publication’s “Africa Rising” – themed issue.

Speaking on one of the hurdles he had to overcome, Davido says, “…I left Nigeria for a while in January 2016, and I got signed to Sony around that time. And then I was left thinking, like, I’ve signed this deal…now what? So when I dropped this If thing, it at first didn’t really move. Nothing in general moved for me. I wouldn’t say that I was depressed at the time since I was just trying to stay positive, but I was like ‘what is going on?’…

In addition to this exclusive interview, this edition of the magazine takes an in-depth look into all facets of the Africa Rising movement. From food, to music, to fashion, beauty, business and politics, we explore all unique elements of the continent’s tremendous rise.

Cover Credits

Photo: Anny Roberts Photography