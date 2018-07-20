Doctor in Court For Allegedly Slapping & Flogging Nurse

A 35 year old medical doctor faces at least 3 years jail time after allegedly slapping a nurse working in his hospital.
Emmanuel Okolo was on Thursday arraigned at a Magistrate court in the Epe area of Lagos after he was charged by the Nigerian Police for physically assaulting one Dorcas Adeyara, a resident nurse at the Awoyaya Hospital in Ibeju-Lekki.
The Nation reports that the incident which occurred on Wednesday at 2:00 AM was a result of an argument gone sour between the doctor and nurse.
Police prosecutor Moses Oyekanmi told the court that an argument which led to the doctor slapping and flogging Dorcas began when Okolo questioned Dorcas about the state of a patient’s room.
He said:
“My Lord, the accused caused bodily injury to the complainant. He slapped her just because she worked for him. He should be punished for it.”
After pleading not guilty, Magistrate O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe accepted the bail request in the sum of N50,000 and adjourned the case till August 19.
Some many are so shameless, i’m very happy she’s not letting him get away with it, his wife is probably his punching bag at home
Six years med school and you did not learn courtesy dr? Well, l hope you go to jail and the jagudas there can teach you some manners.
This is an insult to the Nursing profession!
What did Nigerian nursing council say/do?
This is like saying a doctor slapped a Radiologidist.
Or a lawyer slapped an Engineer
Nonsense. When will Nigerians get it that Nurses are not hand maidens of Doctors?
That is how this. Highly placed Nigerian Doctor, a professor, was talking rubbish of how Nurses can’t be grants writers, that only Doctors and Pharmacists could.
Am like ,Oga you need to meet my auntie, she is now the Director of Quality in her Facility.She was previously, a program manager which meant, she sought, wrote and managed grants!
There are so many strata in Nursing. They all deserve respect! Every profession deserves to be respected.
Respect Nurses!
If any of them are behaving non- professionally, there are ways to speak up. You could sue or fire them.
Don’t humiliate them and the entire profession.
.Disgusting!!!!!