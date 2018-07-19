Faith Evans & Steve J reportedly got Married on Tuesday!

BellaNaija

Multiple reports confirm that singer, Faith Evans has tied the knot with her boo, Stevie J.

The couple got a marriage licence and got married in a hotel room in Vegas on Tuesday.

We are guessing the lovebirds tried to keep a lid on the news of their marriage, however, guests at the wedding have been confirming the reports, TMZ is reporting.

After news of the licence got out on Tuesday, Stevie J, 46, tweeted I love you Faith Renee Jordan and Faith replied, I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.

  • lumka July 19, 2018 at 11:13 am

    roflol… e be like say dem curse some black women…

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Cmbo July 19, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Seems black don’t crack doesn’t apply to Evans. We don’t ususally appreciate our melanin until later years.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • ada July 19, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I expected better judgement from Faith Evans. This man has 6 kids from different baby mamas’! What was she thinking? I hope she wasnt drunk or high on something when she married him! Anyway na her cross, she go carry am well well!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • InYourBusiness July 19, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    So aunty married this dog? SOME Women are really cursed!

    Love this! 26 Reply
