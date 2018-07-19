Faith Evans & Steve J reportedly got Married on Tuesday!

Multiple reports confirm that singer, Faith Evans has tied the knot with her boo, Stevie J.

The couple got a marriage licence and got married in a hotel room in Vegas on Tuesday.

We are guessing the lovebirds tried to keep a lid on the news of their marriage, however, guests at the wedding have been confirming the reports, TMZ is reporting.

After news of the licence got out on Tuesday, Stevie J, 46, tweeted I love you Faith Renee Jordan and Faith replied, I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.

Photo Credit: @povofbest