“Government is a very slow but deliberate fire… and when it gathers momentum, it is unstoppable” – Fashola

Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will deliver on what it has committed to do.

Fashola, in an interview on ARISE TV, said that “government is a very slow but deliberate fire and that because of its size, takes some time to start and when it gathers momentum, it is unstoppable.”

The minister said that some heads of MDAs hadn’t worked in the government before and needed time to understand the job and what they need to do.

“I know how much team work required to evolve a plan. We are ready to make that explanation and defense. Ministers of government, heads of agencies are not different from a football team, they are a team in government, and some of them are just coming in, they’ve never worked in government before. They’ve never worked at federal level before,” Fashola said, according to ThisDay.

“It requires time for everybody to understand what everybody feels and consult, because if you don’t have that team rolling, government is a very slow burning but deliberate fire. We were going to bring change, but anybody who doesn’t know that government is a very slow but deliberate fire and that because of its size, it is a behemoth that takes some time to start and when it gathers momentum, it is unstoppable. We have momentum, we are unstoppable, we will deliver on what we have committed to do, and the signs are in the right direction,” he added.