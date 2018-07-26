Offa Robbery: Investigators question Saraki at his Office – Aide

Senate President Bukola Saraki was questioned on Thursday at his office concerning his alleged involvement in the April 5 Offa Robbery that left dozens dead and several others injured, his media aide has disclosed.

Olu Onemola, Special Assistant (New Media) to Saraki said that:

Further to the invitation to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the Police on July 23, 2018, and his written response to them on July 24, 2018 on why he could not see them that day — today at about 1:40pm, the Senate President met with a team of investigators on the Offa Robbery case in his office. Dr. Saraki used the opportunity to reiterate that he has nothing to do with either the robbery incident on April 5, 2018, or any other criminal activity.

Saraki had earlier, in his response to the police invitation of Monday night, asked that the police send investigators to his office following President Muhammadu Buhari‘s directive that they should do so or obtain a written response from him as a courtesy to his (Buhari’s) office.

Saraki also recounted Tuesday morning’s occurrence where police officers laid siege on his residence alongside that of his deputy Ike Ekweremadu.

See the letter obtained by Premium Times below:

RE: LETTER OF INVITATION

I wish to acknowledge your letter, ref CR: 3000/IGPSEC/ABJ/VOL.,131/707, dated 23rd of July 2018. For the record, I should mention that received your letter at 8:30pm on Monday 23rd July, inviting me for the next day at 8am. The two lawyers whose advice I needed were in Calabar and Lagos and had to travel to Abuja today. As you are aware, the Deputy President of the Senate was unable to leave his residence this morning to preside over the senate having being prevented from doing so by security agents. If he had been able to preside over the senate, I would have honoured your invitation. The absence of both presiding officers would have voided the sitting of the senate. This would have been damaging to National interest, particularly in the light of very important legislative matters that needed to be addressed in view of the imminent recess of the National Assembly. These included consideration of the Electoral Bill, which was incidentally passed today. You will recall that Mr. President had earlier directed as a courtesy to this office, that in the event of any request for further information from me, you should either send your personnel to my office or obtain a written response from me. I need to place on record as well, that following the incident of being harassed and threatened at my residence by the police early this morning, I am deeply concerned over my physical security. I request you therefore, to please assign your personnel who need information on this matter, to meet me in my office, immediately after plenary today, or tomorrow or any other day at your convenience. Thank you.