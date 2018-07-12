Killings: Buhari asks Nigerians to be Patient, says Security Team racking their Brains

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked that Nigerians be patient as his security team is trying to come up with a solution to the killings.
Punch reports that this was said in a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
President Buhari, in the statement, assured Nigerians that his administration remains committed to ensuring the security of their lives and properties.
I wish to assure all Nigerians that their security is receiving the greatest attention from this administration and there is no compromise in this commitment.
I appeal for your patience while my security teams crack (sic) their brains to put an end to this horrendous violence.
This wanton violence against innocent people won’t be tolerated by this government, and we are working round the clock to identify the people sponsoring these heartless attacks.
It is curious why any group of mass murderers would be targeting and killing innocent people for no just reason.
Make no mistake about it, my administration remains committed to security as one of its core objectives, and any attempt to test our will by any group of anarchists and troublemakers will be met with equal force.
Identifying and defeating these callous killers is receiving priority from this administration, and we shall spare no effort in tracing the root of this evil, especially their sources of funding and arms.
Please in 2019 , by all means necessary this man CANNOT lead Nigeria. He does not have the intellectual capacity to do so. He is dead to the sentiments and feelings of the population.
Everybody must vote him out. There is no basis for his continued hold of the presidential office.
How can you tell the population that your security team are ‘racking’ their brains? Are you silly? Is that how to inspire confidence and trust?
P.s. If you are planning on voting for Buhari, please do NOT get your PVC, thanks….
You serve the nation better that way. (Addition by subtraction)
Yes, I agree with you. Buhari has to be Satan in disguise. Femi adesina is a demon. This guy is so disconnected and heartless. Nigerians the ball is in your court. Vote him out or continue this suffering and disrespect.
I CURCUR HABA WETIN WE DO YOU(BUHARI AND HIS MEDIA PERSONNELS) NIGERIANS MAKE WE GET SENSE AND SEND THIS MAN AND HIS GANG BACK TO WHERE THEY BELONG
God bless Nigeria. Nigerians do you think making Nigeria secure is the only Job of the Govenment. It is the Job of ALL Nigerians okay. If you see someone around your village, cities and your communities planning to do what is wrong report this to the police or other security agancies and etc. and you Nigerians in thwe south, west, east and north we have to stop been paid to kill or do other evill activities in and around the country, so please stop blaming and together let stop evil. If you don´t vote Buhari which better Leaders are out there to vote, hey tell me. This goverment are doing well they maight be slow. Let us get closs to Jesus and pray for better Leaders and let us stop complaining and look for solution, that is what they do in oversees where you run to and at the end you are second class nobody person there, they work to make their country to work, so let us also work and let nigeria work. . God Bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen.
😂😂😂😂 why do I find this funny… The security officials are cracking their brains? Are they solving some maths equation? Kai. Father.
Start with a truth commission and find healing to those who are angry. Control the borders and denounce religious extremism. If he cannot control it the best is to let another person try.
You can’t rack an empty brain…