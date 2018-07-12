Killings: Buhari asks Nigerians to be Patient, says Security Team racking their Brains

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked that Nigerians be patient as his security team is trying to come up with a solution to the killings.

Punch reports that this was said in a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari, in the statement, assured Nigerians that his administration remains committed to ensuring the security of their lives and properties.

I wish to assure all Nigerians that their security is receiving the greatest attention from this administration and there is no compromise in this commitment. I appeal for your patience while my security teams crack (sic) their brains to put an end to this horrendous violence. This wanton violence against innocent people won’t be tolerated by this government, and we are working round the clock to identify the people sponsoring these heartless attacks. It is curious why any group of mass murderers would be targeting and killing innocent people for no just reason. Make no mistake about it, my administration remains committed to security as one of its core objectives, and any attempt to test our will by any group of anarchists and troublemakers will be met with equal force. Identifying and defeating these callous killers is receiving priority from this administration, and we shall spare no effort in tracing the root of this evil, especially their sources of funding and arms.