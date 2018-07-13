Mercy Aigbe’s 17-year Old Daughter Michelle to Launch Lippy Line

Nollywood actress and fashion entrepreneur Mercy Aigbe‘s daughter Michelle Gentry is launching her lippy line soon.
Mercy Aigbe shared the news on her Instagram page, saying the Michelle, a teen model cum brand influencer who turned 17 July 11, will be launching the line – Michelle Beauty – July 22.
Mercy Aigbe said:
Congrats my love @michelleio__ on your lippy line @michelle_beauty_ I am super proud of you!!!!!!!!………..
Michelle Beauty launches 22nd of July!!!!
Watch this Space cc @michelleio__@michelle_beauty_ ……
#youngentrepreneur
#teenbrandinfluencer
#teenmodel
#omomercy
#childofmercy
#proudmomma
Love it. Start teaching them how to build an empire from a young age.
Wow! I’m happy for her
Yay!!!! A self made Millionaire or billionaire in the making! Teach them young, the way you want them to go…
Excellent! Use the opportunity well Michelle
Who will buy the product?
Majority of Nigerians are poor.
My issue isn’t with who will buy but the fact that a lot of Nigerians just go to China, do private labelling, slap their names on the packaging and claim they’ve started their own lines!
You can’t find import records, they don’t even have the decency of putting the name of the country they achieved these feat from!
We still have a long way to go in Nigeria and most “influencers” are just sales agents and marketers who sweet talk you into parting with your hard earned money, buying what you don’t need!
If nigeria is useless that it can’t produce common tooth pick where do you want them to go? Where is the electricity? You need to make the g in that long way longer…… be console sis, e go better.
MY dear…. unfortunately this is how Nigerians roll.
What bothers me most these days is how everything is chemical-packed but then called Organic…. are Nigerians this gullible, unexposed and uneducated. To think a vast majority of Nigerians actually see the four walls of educational institutions.
Anyways congrats Michelle, wishing you all the best with this leverage… am hoping you have enough Nigerians within your age range seeking to by lippies and can afford too.
It’s not just Nigerians, Americans do the same. Most of these designers, celebrities people fan over their products are all China products who happened to put their names bcos of their popularity. Ivanka Trump, Kardashian product ts are some of the cheapest low quality but bcos of their fame, people still buy their products at overpriced prices.
Nonetheless, congrats to her. I wish her all the best
How much is lipgloss 💄
Awon kylie Jenner! But that’s a good start. I mean, if most people had the sense of direction plus an entrepreneurial momager, they’d too be cashing in. I’d say a big congrats to her and best of luck Michelle.