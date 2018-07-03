BellaNaija

Mikel Obi’s father rescued from Kidnappers by Police

03.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Michael Obi, father of Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi, was rescued from kidnappers by the Nigeria Police Force.

According to The Cable, Ebere Amaraizu, spokesperson of the Enugu state police command, Michael had been abducted along Makurdi-Enugu Road on June 29 on his way from Jos.

The abductors had according to Ebere demanded ₦10 million before the police rescued Michael.

It was gathered that Michael Obi and his driver were abducted along Makurdi-Enugu Road on June 29 in the afternoon on his way from Jos in his grey-coloured Toyota Prado jeep with registration number: MUS 604 CG and taken to an unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area.

It was further gathered that the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of N10 million before police operatives acted on intelligence information and swooped on them.

In the process of the rescue, a gun duel ensued between police operatives and the kidnappers which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued.

This is the second time Michael will be abducted, the first in 2011 while he was travelling home from work in Jos.

5 Comments on Mikel Obi’s father rescued from Kidnappers by Police
  • Austin Naija July 3, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Thunder will fire all those involved. This is the second time!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • keke driver July 3, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Nigerians kilode? Is He the only person in Nigeria? This is the second time this year.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Baymax July 3, 2018 at 11:53 am

    I will not be surprised if the informant to the kidnappers is a close relative to the Obis. Thank God he and his driver were brought back alive

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Mamamia July 3, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Why do we need to know the color of his car and its reg no. Are they calling more kidnappers to him?

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • nnenne July 4, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    What crime has this man committed?
    Is he the one who scattered Nigeria?
    Leave him alone!!!
    His son has worked so hard to be where he is. Still working hard!!!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
