How can Banks Drive Financial Inclusion? | Listen to Episode 9 of Financial Inclusion Today on BN

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) only 41.6% of Nigerians are considered to be financially included. Financial Inclusion means that individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs – transactions, payments, savings, credit and insurance – delivered in a responsible and sustainable way.

The CBN has an ambitious goal of 80% financial Inclusion by the year 2020.

Following a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Business Day is aiming to drive some of the financial inclusion conversation in Nigeria, and one of the ways is through a radio show titled Financial Inclusion Today. The show airs every Tuesday at 11.30am WAT on Silverbird’s 93.7 rhythm FM.

The shows aims to foster conversations around financial inclusion issues in Nigeria and to raise awareness by bringing together stake holders, decision makers, policy makers, Business Day financial analysts to further this cause in Nigeria.

The title for Episode 9 is: Nigerian Banks driving Financial Inclusion: Diamond Bank

One of biggest opportunities for Financial Inclusion is the collaboration between banks and telcos. That being said some banks have understood the need to create products and services that target all members of society from the people who can afford exclusive accounts to those that need low interest saving accounts and access to small short term loans. In this episode, Lehle Baldé and Lolade Akinmurele interview Uche Ben-Uzoebo, Head of Agency, Merchant Services and Financial Inclusion at Diamond Bank.

