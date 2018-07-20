Nigerians react to News #NigeriaAir logo was Designed in Bahrain

It was revealed on Friday that the logo of the recently-announced national carrier Nigeria Air was designed by a company in Bahrain.

The logo features a ribbon in the Nigerian colours of green and white, with a slight optical illusion to make it look like an eagle. It’s completed with the words “Nigeria Air.”

The company, FROM6 Communications, shared a video confirming that they indeed handled the branding of Nigeria Air

What’s interesting is that the company had on July 18th, shared the video, writing:

Very proud to showcase our most recent Airline branding project, Nigeria Air. 🇳🇬 ✈️Nigeria’s new flag carrier which was unveiled at Farnborough Airshow this week.#ImageAndTime #AMG #NigeriaAir

Following the backlash that came with the discovery, the company deleted that post and published another Friday, July 20th at about 9pm saying they worked with a Nigerian marketing agency Image & Time. They wrote:

In conjunction with Nigerian marketing agency Image & Time and Airline Management Group (AMG) Transaction Advisors for the new National Flag Carrier, we are very proud to showcase our most recent Airline branding project, Nigeria Air. 🇳🇬 ✈️Nigeria’s new flag carrier which was unveiled at Farnborough Airshow this week.#ImageAndTime #AMG #NigeriaAir

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the news. Awarding the contract to a company in Bahrain is contradictory to the “Buy Nigerian to Grow the Naira” campaign the Federal Government has been running.

Check out a few of the tweets

The Nigeria Air logo was designed by a company based in Bahrain. Logo, ordinary logo, was outsourced. Yet, VP @ProfOsinbajo keep launching ICT hubs on TV. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) July 20, 2018

Somebody was saying national Carrier will provide jobs for Nigerians. The gotdamn logo was designed in Bahrain. They outsourced the gotdamn Logo design. That gotdamn logo that can be designed with an iPhone. They paid a foreigner to do it. — Photosquiat (@DemiladeR) July 20, 2018

Nigeria Air Logo was actually designed by an agency in Bahrain even smaller than mine …😳 … I hate this Nigerian government I swear … true true … I pray this project fails! — BeingHumanAintEnough (@realdanielemeka) July 19, 2018

Lol. Could not find a Logo designer in Nigeria so used a Bahrain company. Lol. But the VP will visit Silicon Valley again next year and commission ‘startups’. Loool. — Niyi. (@xniyi) July 20, 2018

Have you heard that #NigeriaAir's logo was designed by From6 Communications in Bahrain? No wonder someone said Nigeria youths are lazy. — SEGUN (@SegunAndrews) July 20, 2018