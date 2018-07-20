BellaNaija

Nigerians react to News #NigeriaAir logo was Designed in Bahrain

20.07.2018 at By 3 Comments

Nigerians react to news Nigeria Air logo was designed in Bahrain | BellaNaijaIt was revealed on Friday that the logo of the recently-announced national carrier Nigeria Air was designed by a company in Bahrain.

The logo features a ribbon in the Nigerian colours of green and white, with a slight optical illusion to make it look like an eagle. It’s completed with the words “Nigeria Air.”

The company, FROM6 Communications, shared a video confirming that they indeed handled the branding of Nigeria Air

What’s interesting is that the company had on July 18th, shared the video, writing:

Very proud to showcase our most recent Airline branding project, Nigeria Air. 🇳🇬✈️Nigeria’s new flag carrier which was unveiled at Farnborough Airshow this week.#ImageAndTime #AMG #NigeriaAir

Following the backlash that came with the discovery, the company deleted that post and published another Friday, July 20th at about 9pm saying they worked with a Nigerian marketing agency Image & Time. They wrote:

In conjunction with Nigerian marketing agency Image & Time and Airline Management Group (AMG) Transaction Advisors for the new National Flag Carrier, we are very proud to showcase our most recent Airline branding project, Nigeria Air. 🇳🇬✈️Nigeria’s new flag carrier which was unveiled at Farnborough Airshow this week.#ImageAndTime #AMG #NigeriaAir

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the news. Awarding the contract to a company in Bahrain is contradictory to the “Buy Nigerian to Grow the Naira” campaign the Federal Government has been running.

Check out a few of the tweets

 

3 Comments on Nigerians react to News #NigeriaAir logo was Designed in Bahrain
  • Baybie July 21, 2018 at 1:34 am

    This is not a laughing matter but LMAO!!!!

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Physio Tinu July 21, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I wanted to write and epistle but mehn, I’m still shoook about the transportation situation in Lagos yday. This country ehn, na to waka pass.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • tunmi July 23, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    I’m not surprised. I wonder what the Nigerian agency quoted and what the Bahrain agency quoted.

    Love this! 0 Reply
