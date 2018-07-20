The Oby Ezekwesili Tweet saying #NigeriaAir “Must Fail” that’s Generating Mixed Reactions

BellaNaija

Former minister of education Oby Ezekwesili‘s tweet about Nigeria’s national carrier “Nigeria Air” is generating mixed reactions on social media.

She says the project is a waste of scarce resources which “must fail”.

The intense support and criticism began rolling in on Thursday after Ezekwesili responded to a tweet she shared on the 28th of March 2018, where she called the project a “wrong priority” which must “fail for the sake of the country”.

She tweeted:

I have seen a number of commentaries on this my Tweet. Let me REITERATE it now I fundamentally consider a “National Carrier Project” A WASTE. Before we once again SINK SCARCE PUBLIC RESOURCES into a WRONG-HEADED PRESTIGE project like an airline, I am GLAD to STAND ALONE on this.

See first Tweet:

On why she believes that the national carrier project is another one of the country’s “usual elephant project,” she tweeted:

Clearly her opinion on the carrier project did not go down well with many Twitter users who said she’s being unpatriotic and non-supportive of the current administration. Alongside heavy criticisms are Nigerians who strongly agree with the activist that the project is a “grandiose election year project” aimed at deceiving the masses.

Check out some Tweets:

What are your thoughts?

  • Zig Ziggler July 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Make this woman park well with her bad bele…this project won’t fail, the pensioners will be paid and you will eat your words Mrs Ezekwesili

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Mrs chidukane July 20, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      It’s not bad belle. Richard Branson’s account of his ordeals with the virgin Nigeria air says it all. This is just grand standing for election sake. It is not a priority project.

      Love this! 13 Reply
  • Sigh July 20, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    My own is that according to reports i have read, the government would only own 5%…… 95% are to go to private investors that they are still ‘hoping’ to come aboard or do they already have one and its all being kept as a secret? So what exactly is the country’s gain, position in this transaction?

    Amidst all the great talents we have, the logo design was outsourced to a foreign country and the first announcement for the airline was made in the UK.

    Charity begins abroad.

    At best this is just a power point launch for now until we see an actual plan or aircraft

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • aare farmland July 20, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    She has a point when she mentioned “This is a sector that with the right policy&regulatory framework complemented with quality safety standards & security infrastructure”. The standard has to be set, for a carrier to thrive. When Ogunlesi posted the ad, the first paragraph was written like, the market is there, the potential is there, it is obvious. But I know Nigeria, if a market is there or viable, they will invest in it. Something else is the problem with the airline industry in Nigeria and may have to do with management and quality standards not capital. A market may be there but the ‘government’ and corrupt ‘douche bags’ are also there.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • nnenne July 21, 2018 at 3:04 am

    Any time I see the rich human resources in Nigeria, home and abroad and scan through history to date looking at our leaders. I weep.

    Auntie Oby,I hear you! Those who know, just know!
    We need restructuring, first of all!!!!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
