PDP expels Ogun Senator Buruji Kashamu

Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District Buruji Kashamu has been expelled by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times reports that this was revealed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday.

3 others, Bayo Dayo, Segun Sarki and Sanimu Sodipo, were also expelled from the party, all of them from Ogun State.

Kashamu is wanted in the U.S. for drug-related offences.