PDP expels Ogun Senator Buruji Kashamu

Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District Buruji Kashamu has been expelled by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Premium Times reports that this was revealed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday.
3 others, Bayo Dayo, Segun Sarki and Sanimu Sodipo, were also expelled from the party, all of them from Ogun State.
Kashamu is wanted in the U.S. for drug-related offences.
I lost hope for Nigerian democracy the day this dude was elected into public office – to make laws for the rest of us. I believe in innocent until proven guilty, but when you threaten to unleash murder and mayhem rather than go to the US court to affirm your presumed innocence, yeye dey smell. SMDH
to worsen it all, Olamide praises him in his trash songs. i weep for this country.
They obviously got tired of his cocaine snorting ass !