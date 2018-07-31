Rihanna Makes History on the Cover of British Vogue’s September Issue

Rihanna is the stunning icon on the cover of the special fashion edition of British Vogue. Her stunning cover is also historic as this edition makes the pop star the first black woman to cover the 400 page September issue of British Vogue.

For the beautiful photos, Rihanna is adorned in Prada, Fenty, Makota Azuma, Alexander McQueen, with boots by Gianvito Rossi.

In charge of her styling is the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Photography is by Nick Knight.

On choosing Rihanna to cover this issue, Enninful revealed:

I always knew it had to be Rihanna. A fearless music-industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her. No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery. She is always Rihanna.”

Photo Credit: Vogue