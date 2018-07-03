Teju Babyface & Wife Tobi Banjoko-Oyelakin dedicated their Twins this Weekend & it was LIT!

Comedian and TV host Teju Babyface and his wife, Tobi Banjoko-Oyelakin, held the dedication for their twins over the weekend with a service at DayStar Church and a party at an event center after.

The event was attended by several comedians including Basketmouth, Julius Agwu, Yaw, MC Abbey, Tee-A, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st and many more.

Talking about the dedication, Teju Babyface says:

Yesterday we dedicated our twin boy and girl to God in the presence of family and friends at Daystar Christian Center @daystarng. It was more than just a traditional ceremony for us and this is more than just a vanity or ego driven post. We have known what it is to desire a good thing that other people seem to get so easily and not have it. We have also known what it is for God to hold and comfort you while you wait on Him. The crux of this post is that there is a God who rules in and over the affairs of men and even though it will feel like it sometimes, he neither sleeps nor slumbers. Nor goes on vacation for that matter. He hasn’t forgotten you whatever your longing and good desire and I promise you that He will come through at the right time to show you off to the world. Hold on! For day cometh quickly. @tobibanjokooyelakin #BabaIbeji#mamaibeji #BabaTwins #mamatwins#AwesomeGod #GratefulParents.

See photos from the occasion below.