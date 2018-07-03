“Become your own boss and stop living this hand me down life” – Stella Damasus to People repeatedly asking for Assistance Online

Actress and producer Stella Damasus has a message for people who come on social media to ask celebrities for their personal items as well as asking for financial assistance.
She posted an open letter to them on her Instagram page a couple of hours ago. She urged them to become financially independent instead of depending on hand me downs.
She wrote:
Like many others, I receive direct messages from young people asking me to help them out with their problems. They need money to pay for one thing or the other. 90% of the time it’s nothing medical or life threatening, just money to pay rent or one course in school. I take time to read through their stories and help as many as I can but trust and believe that my contribution may not solve the problem totally. I try to follow up with these people and I find that they always end up in the same place (broke). So I started asking them to learn a trade, use their talent, get mentors, learn from YouTube. If these people have enough data to come and ask for money on social media then they would definitely have enough to learn something from YouTube or other free webinars. The moment I start to ask them to learn something I become an enemy. Then I get messages like “if you don’t want to help me just say it. We, your fans have made you into a star but you can’t help us with your money”. It used to upset me but then I had to understand that the heart of a hungry person can lead to verbal diarrhea. My only problems is that they are hungry for the WRONG THING. You want the money but you don’t want the knowledge of the source where you can keep making that money. I don’t get it. You want to keep asking for fish but you don’t want to learn to catch your own fish. Who knows if you will even start catching more fish than the person you are begging from. I am saying this again ” begging for small money here and there will guarantee a constant state of poverty, but acquiring the knowledge and skills and using it to earn a living guarantees constant money in your pocket”. Become your own boss and stop living this HAND ME DOWN life. #stelladamasus #actor #nyc#mondaymotivation #monday#entrepreneur #boss
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/stelladamasus
Honestly, some fans are beginning to see these Stars as Central Bank of Nigeria.
Great advice sis. Now NEXT TIME you find your own husband and stop living this hand me down life
I just wish she shuts up. No one gives a fk about her anymore. Non factor of the century.
See them hating on someone that has no idea that they exist, you people certainly do not have problems of your own.
Do we even know if the person you’re married to (that’s IF you’re married o) wasn’t “stolen”??? Awon oniranu meji.
Abeg, you all are beginning to sound like broken records. She has a right to call them out as they do beg on Social Media. It’s shameful.
Expected better from you, Californiabawlar. A man is not a toy that can be snatched. Stop crying more than the bereaved.
@Californiabawler shame on you. You are someone’s ex. Your husband or current wharefa is someone’s ex. Be an illiterate and inconsiderate twat shaming people who leave unhappy marriages or let people live their best lives while you face front. You do not have the facts of wharefa transpired between Stella xxx and xxx and xxx. So, Hanty ITK, sit your ass down and smoke shisha. All dis plenty jargon means do not speak from both sides of your wide mouth. kmt
Its so pathetic that people like you still exist in this world . SMH!
She needs to know that most of these people are not really poor or in need. It is a scam. A scam that appeals to people’s emotions and in some cases, “necessity” to give alms.
@californiabawlar here’s hoping there’s a good reason for your faux pas today!
Did someone hack into your PC or phone to type the distasteful comment you have up there?!
Grow up, darling!
