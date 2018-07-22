Thinking about the loss of my mother helped me tear up in “Lara and the Beat” – Seyi Shay

Seyi Shay has opened up about how she got into character for her first movie role in Lara and the Beat. In an interview on Nigeria Info’s The Movie Road Show, the stunning songstress revealed that while acting has always been on her bucket list, she didn’t expect it’d be that diffferent from music.

On how she got into character, especially the emotional scenes, Seyi Shay revealed that she had to learn how to tear up on set.

“Thanks to the director, Tosin Coker, who helped me regress to a very low point in my life – when I lost my mother,” shares Seyi Shay.

Acting is definitely a new terrain for the YOLO crooner. But she reveals that it’s a path she’d like to explore even more.

On working with co-star Vector, in the movie, Seyi Shay shared:

It’s always a pleasure working with Vector. He is my friend.

Lara and the Beat opened in Nigerian cinemas on Friday, July 20th.