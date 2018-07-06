Three Travel Vloggers Die after Falling over a Waterfall in Canada

Thre YouTubers who are part of a travel bloggers collective called High on Life have died after falling over a waterfall in Canada.

Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper were swimming at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia on Tuesday when they “slipped and fell into a pool 30m (98ft) below,” Police said, according to BBC.

According to Vancouver Sun, Scraper had slipped and as Gamble and Lyakh tried to save her, they were all swept away.

Other members of the group have released a tribute video where they said: “There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and the devastation we are all going through right now.”

High on Life has also created a memorial fund on GoFundMe.

Watch video below: