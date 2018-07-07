BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Tiffany Haddish excited as Tyler Perry gets her a New Car

07.07.2018 at By 4 Comments

Tiffany Haddish is excited as Tyler Perry gets her a New Tesla | BellaNaijaComedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish has only joy in her heart at the moment.

The actress showed off on her Instagram a new Tesla filmmaker Tyler Perry got her.

Tyler, in a video Tiffany shared, talked to her about learning to spend a little money. He understands that she’s just breaking out, he said, her career just launching, and she’s afraid to spend money because she may feel it’s temporary.

He said he’d advised her on the set of their new movie together “Nobody’s Fool” to get one for herself, but she’s refused to. Because of that, he’s decided to treat her.

Watch his message to her

Photo Credit: tiffanyhaddish

4 Comments on Tiffany Haddish excited as Tyler Perry gets her a New Car
  • Lol July 7, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I like that she’s frugal with money. No one wants to know when you are poor!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Cocoa July 7, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Im sure she has a house and wasnt walking to places. People call not getting EXTRA being FRUGAL. And will want to push you to spend to show your “new level” .

    That is why majority of the high earners are at the mercy of bank loans.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Baby gurl July 7, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I love her so much! Thanks Tyler!!!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Pat July 7, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Little shase there at ellen show😁😁😁😁

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija