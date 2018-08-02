Actor Emmanuel Ikubese covers Man Magazine’s Latest Issue

Former Shuga actor Emmanuel Ikubese has been declared boyfriend material as he covers the latest issue of Man Magazine.

In an interview with the magazine, the winner of the 2014 Mr. Nigeria Pageant talks about relationships, fashion and his favorite celebrity.

During the cover interview, the actor said he would- ‘Tell his 12-year-old self never to give up and learn new things.”



When asked by the interviewer if relationships were overrated he said:

”I don’t think so. Many get into relationships for the wrong reasons. We are not meant to function single and alone; relationships are key.”



Read the rest of the interview here.

