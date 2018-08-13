Aisha Buhari gets Honorary Doctorate Degree from Sun Moon University

Wife of the president Aisha Buhari has been awarded a honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration from Sun Moon University, South Korean.

Aisha took to Instagram to share photos of her award presentation with caption:

With gratitude to God for an honor done to me by the governing Council of Sun Moon University, South Korea for being decorated today with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Honoris Causa). My gratitude goes to the President of the University, Dr. Sun-Jo Hwang and the entire for this honour. I dedicate this honour to all Nigerian women and children.

See more photos:

Photo Credit: @aishambuhari