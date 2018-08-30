AMVCA2018: Here are 6 AMVCA-Nominated Movies to Watch Before Saturday Night!

BellaNaija

It’s 3 days until the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards airs live on television and we are filling you in on the 6 movies you should make sure to watch before the big show!

The Awards Ceremony will be held at the Eko Convention Centre on Saturday the 1st of September, 2018.

Potato Potahto, Alter Ego, 18 Hours, Devil’s Chest and more are some of the movies nominated for Best Movie Overall category this year.

Watch the trailers to all the nominated movies below and make your predictions on who will win!

  • Potato Potahto

Watch

  • Alter Ego

Watch

  • 18 Hours

Watch

  • Devil’s Chest 

Watch

  • Descent

Watch

  • The Road to Sunrise

Watch

