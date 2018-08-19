Aww! Davido wows Fans after bringing girlfriend Chioma on stage to perform “Assurance”

Davido wowed his Benin Republic fans on Friday night after surprising them by welcoming longtime girlfriend, Chioma on stage to perform his hit song, Assurance.
Watch:
19.08.2018
Watch:
