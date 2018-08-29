BellaNaijaWCW Remi Owadokun of Total Makeover Academy is Helping Individuals Live Happier & Healthier Lives

The most popular question in health and wellness fora is arguably how to lose weight in the shortest possible time.

Our #BellaNaijaWCW this week Remi Owadokun has answers, and her personal experience/success is one reason you should listen to her.

In 2013, Remi weighed 110kg and suffered from one obesity-related disease to another – migraines, pre-diabetes, hormonal imbalance.

She wanted to change this. After after months of trial and error, including taking prescribed pills, she eventually achieved success and in 10 months, lost 10kg without a personal trainer or gym membership (plus no surgeries too).

She went on to take courses on health, wellness and nutrition and became a certified health coach.

In 2015, she launched The Phat Gals’ Series, an online animated series aimed at spreading health consciousness, especially among women. It was based on her stories as a fat girl.

She put all her tips in her 2016 book – How I Lost 40kg: The journey that changed my life – which made it to the number spot on Amazon bestseller list in the UK and Canada, and number 2 in the U.S.

Remi is the founder of Total Makeover Academy (from her Total Makeover Program), a creative health startup focused on equipping individuals to live a happy, healthy and better lives.

The TMP uses educational resources including online courses, mobile games and other custom built products that ensure the best results.

TMP has catered to over 1,600 people in 10 countries and it works on the premise that a healthy mind is the key to a healthy body. TMP has an online community of over 10,000 persons.

In 2017, she launched a mobile game – Phat Gal – to motivate people to lose weight in an entertaining way.

The goal of the game is to get your character to cover a certain distance while avoiding junk foods and making healthy decisions on the way.

She’s also the author of “Why you are still fat,” “Mentorless? Attract, retain and make the best of Mentoring relationships,” and “Total Makeover – You deserve to live your best life”.

Remi is also a certified Life Coach and have spoken/facilitated training sessions at Google, Procter&Gamble, General Electric, Exonn Mobil and FarmCrowdy.