Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare inducted into the African Athletics Confederation Hall of Fame

29-year-old Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been inducted into the African Athletics Confederation (CAA) Hall of Fame.

The African record holder for the 200m race was inducted alongside 14 others during the African Senior Athletics Championship at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Delta State, The Cable reports.

Also inducted were the rest of the relay team at the 4x200m IAAF world championships in 2015: Christy Udoh, Regina George, and Dominique Duncan.

Africa’s fastest man Olusoji Fasuba was also inducted, with the current holder of the UK junior indoor record Tosin Oke.

Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba, Mesert Defar, Kenenisa Bekele, Almaz Ayana, and Genzebe Dibaba were also inducted.

For Kenya were David Rudisha, Ezekiel Kemboi, and Vivan Cheruyoit.

South Africa’s Caster Semenya, the 800m world champion, and Wayde Van Niekerk, the 400m Olympic record holder were also inducted.

Okagbare, speaking at the induction, thanked the CAA for the recognition. She said:

On behalf of the athletes, we want to say thank you for recognising us. Getting this recognition is a great achievement to for us who have served the continent. It is not only about winning medals but achievement like this can boost the confidence of athletes. Thank you again.