Bonang Matheba Covers September Issue of GQ South Africa

Media personality Bonang Matheba has become the first South African woman to grace the Stand-Alone cover of GQ South Africa and she sure makes an impression while at it!

The September issue ‘The Power Issue’ set to hit the stands on the 27th of August sees Matheba speak to Bernd Fischer about being in control and on top of her game, her career journey, future plans, and new projects.

On power, Matheba shares: “The best thing about power and being in control is you no longer have to wait for anyone to give you permission”.

On being one of the most sort after media personalities in the continent: “I pay attention to detail. And I care about the things being done right and at a right time and that the end product is wonderful”.

See another photo:

Credits

Photography: @xx_niquita_xx

Makeup: @bk_makeupartist

Hair: @rentonwade

Styling: @rustybeukes