“They can’t write my history without you” – Tiwa Savage tells TeeBillz after Congratulatory Message

Tiwa Savage and TeeBillz make sure to keep their friendship strong.

Ahead of the sold-out Savage Tour concert tonight, TeeBillz took to Instagram to throw in a few words of support to Tiwa Savage.

Teebillz shared a throwback photo of himself and Tiwa with caption:

“When I told shawty, you going to be the biggest Female Artist out of Africa’ then I said nah’ One of the best five out of Africa…. she looked at me and said you’re Crazy! How?……… Exactly how you sold out #o2Indigo today!!! #Proverbs323Congratulations Mama J”

Tiwa also responded to the congratulatory message with an even adorable comment.

Photo Credit: @teebillz323