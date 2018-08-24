Tiwa Savage talks to British Vogue about Excelling in a Male-dominated Industry

Ahead of the highly anticipated and sold-out The Savage Tour concert, British Vogue has shared a feature on the star of the moment, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa speaks to British Vogue on surmounting the male dominated Afrobeats genre. She also shares with Alice Newbold details of her Merch shop which opened on Thursday.

On the Merchandise Shop and what influenced the clothes on sale, Savage shares: “I wanted to give fans a lot more than just the show, so we decided to do a merch shop…I’m a tomboy at heart, but I wanted to reflect the mood of the city ahead of Notting Hill Carnival, so we did lots of neon colours.”

On Afrobeats and conquering the male stereotypes: “Afrobeats is very male-dominated, so most of my fans are female. Women identify with my music, with my lyrics, and I really use that to my advantage”.

She adds:

“My fans are so important. Afrobeats is a new genre to the world, so to have people that are dedicated to me, that take time out of their busy schedules and money out of their pockets to see me… it means so much. I don’t even like calling them fans – they’re like family, they’re like friends. They fuel me, they make me go on.”

Photo Credit: @tiwasavage