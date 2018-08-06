Borno Student gets Highest Score in JAMB

BellaNaija

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that Israel Zakari, an indigene of Biu in Borno State, scored the highest in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams (UTME).

Punch reports that Zakari scored a total of 364 out of 400, beating out Ogun State’s Adekunle Jesufemi who scored 358 and Alikah Oseghale from Edo State who scored 357.

The Board’s Head of Publiic Affairs, Fabian Benjamin, revealed this, saying:

This release of candidates’ scores is imperative to ensure that the public is not misled by unverified reports.

Israel [Zakari] Galadima from Borno State came first with 364 score while Adekunle Jesufemi from Ogun State scored 358; the third position is Alikah Oseghale from Edo State, who sat for the examination in Ekpoma and scored 357. This is to put the records in perspective.

  kk AJAYI August 6, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Congratulations to the top three geniuses

  Equality August 6, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Bad guys!…and girls

  demash August 6, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Great job….From Borno State but tutored in Faith academy, Otta Ogun State.

