Oby Ezekwesili, Wole Oshin, Leke Alder speak at the Custodian Mentors Conference

The first edition of the Custodian Mentors Conference held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The conference was put together by Custodian Investment PLC, to connect young professionals and entrepreneurs with mentors they could learn practical lessons from.

The first edition featured 100 attendees and 3 mentors – Wole Oshin, GMD of Custodian Investment PLC; Oby Ezekwesili, Senior Economic Advisor at Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPI) and Leke Alder, Principal of Alder Consulting. Attendees interacted closely with the mentors and had lunch with them.

During the event, Oby Ezekwesili spoke on “Finding Your Voice”. She attributed her success to discipline, a strong sense of values and education. She shared her journey through university, her work experiences, and activism. In her words, “Integrity is not complete until it is consistent. You must define what’s negotiable and what’s not. It’s okay to negotiate your views but never negotiate your values”.

Wole Oshin spoke on “Finding Your Dreams”. He spoke about his entrepreneurial journey. In his words, “There’s never a bad time to start any business. Many times, you hear so many discouraging comments, but you must stay focused once you commit to doing something. Never do business the way ‘they said’ it should be done. Think through and develop your own solutions. Don’t be afraid of failure”.

Leke Alder who spoke on “Finding Your Future”, shared six real-life experiences, summarised by the following statements: “Put in your best at all times. Have integrity. Be excellent. Say no to excuses. Use your imagination. Don’t listen to naysayers. Pay attention to the values you imbibe”.

Wole Oshin concluded the event by encouraging the attendees – “Despite the challenges in Nigeria, the potential in your generation is huge”.

About Custodian Investment PLC

Custodian Investment Plc. (CI Plc) is a holding company with leading specialist brands including Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited, Custodian Life Assurance Limited, Custodian Trustees Limited and Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited.

