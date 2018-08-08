EFCC freezes Bank Accounts of Benue State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen 3 bank accounts belonging to the Benue State Government.

This move comes after the commission accused the State Governor Samuel Ortom of ₦22 billion fraud.

The Cable reports that Terver Akase, the Chief Publicity Secretary to Ortom, revealed the freezing of the state accounts.

The state government has insisted the ₦22 billion was used in the payment of security agencies to fight the herdsmen killings in the state.

Ortom has credited his departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the reason he is being “singled out” and “persecuted” by the anti-graft agency.