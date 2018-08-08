LRU clears Surulere Accident scene after Tanker collides with SUV

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit on Tuesday cleared an accident scene in Surulere after a tanker collided with an SUV.

Photos of the accident shared on social media showed the 36,000-litre tanker almost veering off the Alaka Bridge where the accident occurred.

LRU revealed that also on the scene were officials of the LRU ERT & Paramedics, Lagos State Fire, LASTMA, LNSC, and the Nigeria Police Force.

See photos from the accident