LRU clears Surulere Accident scene after Tanker collides with SUV

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit on Tuesday cleared an accident scene in Surulere after a tanker collided with an SUV.
Photos of the accident shared on social media showed the 36,000-litre tanker almost veering off the Alaka Bridge where the accident occurred.
LRU revealed that also on the scene were officials of the LRU ERT & Paramedics, Lagos State Fire, LASTMA, LNSC, and the Nigeria Police Force.
See photos from the accident
Why can’t the road authorities for once provision specific roads for these heavy duty vehicles. If this car toppled over the bridge it will be another massive disaster. How can human lives be so underrated. It’s not about response to accident but taking measures to prevent them. This is not a matter of prayers. Prayer with no action is vain.
All these bridges in surulere without any side railings at all!!!! i passed on one yesterday and i had my heart in my mouth through out….me that i have phobia for heights, no railings on the side to even help me feel safe…im looking down and its like im on a mid-air express road!!!!……when its not like im going to Hogwarts lol. but seriously..that tanker could have toppled over….nothing at all to stop it. God help Nigeria