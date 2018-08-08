APC says DSS stopped thugs mobilized by Saraki from gaining entrance into legislative chamber

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released an official statement concerning officials with the Department of State Services (DSS) barring the entrances to the National Assembly.

Videos and photos of masked officials with the DSS had circulated Tuesday barring lawmakers from gaining entrance into the National Assembly.

The Cable reports that the acting spokesperson of the APC Yekini Nabena has in a statement claimed the DSS were on the scene to stop thugs mobilised by Senate President Bukola Saraki from disrupting the National Assembly. He said:

Following Tuesday’s incident at the national assembly, our investigations have now uncovered the sinister plot hatched by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to foment violence in the legislative chamber all in a bid to stop his impeachment. Our investigations uncovered and noted the following: We are now aware that the timely intervention of the security operatives forestalled the planned violence which could have led to possible deaths, injuries and destruction of property in the national assembly on Tuesday. Why did the senate president mobilise thugs to the national assembly who almost lynched Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma, the only APC federal lawmaker present but for the timely intervention of security operatives. Why did the senate president reconvene the national assembly? Ostensibly as a pre-emptive move to frustrate federal lawmakers move to impeach him. Is it not curious that only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) federal lawmakers were present in their numbers-some as early as 7am, while the majority APC federal lawmakers were elsewhere holding a caucus meeting on the state of the nation. As espoused in our earlier statement, whilst our contention with the leadership of the national assembly as currently constituted is a matter of public record, we still believe that the legislature as an independent arm of government must be allowed free reign for vibrant contestation of ideas and values amongst its members within the context of their constitutional mandate and for the benefit of the Nigerian people. Finally, we reiterate our call for the senate president to resign from the position immediately as he no longer has the moral and legitimate ground to occupy that position as a member of the minority PDP. Going by the popular axiom, the majority will have their way, but the minority will have their say.