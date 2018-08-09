EFCC Freezes Akwa Ibom State Bank Accounts

A day after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) froze the bank accounts of Benue State government, the anti-graft agency has replicated the action in Akwa Ibom.

According to TheCable, “top official of the government” disclosed this to them on Wednesday.

The report quoted the source as saying:

“The governor was shocked when he was briefed about the development. He has demanded explanation from the EFCC. Our suspicion is that our big friend who just departed is behind the issue but we will fight this injustice.”

Freezing of the accounts comes on the same day the former governor of the state and current senator representing Akwa Ibom Central Godswill Akpabio dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The EFCC did not respond to queries on the issue and has not released any statement to that effect.