British singer, Seal has been in Nigeria for a few days now and ealier on in his visit, he spent time at The Shrine with Yeni and Femi Kuti.

Last night, the singer and his son, Henry were hosted to dinner by Femi Otedola and his daughter DJ Cuppy.

Femi Otedola shared the photo below on his Instagram page with the caption: Pleasure having world-renowned singer @Seal and his son Henry over for dinner at our home yesterday evening 🍽 … F.Ote💲

See photo: