Star actress Funke Akindele just added a year and to celebrate, the actress shared some gorgeous new photos on Instagram.

The Jenifa Diaries star celebrated her second wedding anniversary with hubby, JJC Skillz yesterday, 23rd August.

Credits

Photography: @tobi.olajolo

Outfit: @ayovanelmar

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Hair: @bernardsmiless