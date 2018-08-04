Why I’m Richer than Dangote – Oluwo of Iwo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has explained why “no one is richer than the king”.
The monarch made this known in a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, where he declared that Aliko Dangote is his “asset” and he’s “richer than him”.
He shared:
Unlike the Yoruba adage “Erin ki fon, ki omo re tun fon”. (Asipa owe ni) As required of a responsible, passionate and compassionate father for his subjects, i pray that, they(subjects) should be greater than me. The strength of my asset is measured by the greatness of my children. kings are fathers to all, of which their greatness is my glory.
I want to tell you that no one is richer than the king. You are all part of my assets. If the richest one is my child. Whose asset is he carrying? Even, Dangote is my asset, I am richer than him.
It is a generational curse for me to claim I am wiser than my children in the 21st century. I am wiser than my father and my children will be wiser than me. Solomon never saw airplane, I saw it. My children may grow to use flying vehicles. And all things of today will be outdated one day. That is life. I pray all my subjects should be wiser and successful than me.
Photo Credit: @oluwo_of_iwoland
Trying so hard to find some relevance in what he said.
Read it again. It’s highly relevant especially in today’s society.
Tinubu tuned Ifa oracle choosing Kings for Yoruba kingdoms and these sort of irrelevant posts started to happen.
Amen! That’s how the older generation should think. Instead of bullying the younger generation they should encourage them to grow and do better than them. He is right. Progress is when those coming after you are doing better than you.
All those in leadership position take note. Stop demeaning the younger generation. They are your assets. This king is a wise man.
Glad I read this thanks to the catchy headline lol.
A very wise King indeed. I couldn’t agree more with what he has said.
What he says applies in so many contexts and its consistent with Inalienable rights.
If this was how all leaders mindset was from past to present, You would find our self in a today’s
N20k minimum wage society, a society which has policies deliberately to infringe on inalienable
rights of its youths, orchestrated by so called lawyers and accountants.
Can also say that, We need smarter people leading us? Worst possible position, it to be an illiterate. nobody should have more right than anyone else to lead but it helps to understand the games these lawyers and accountants play too see through their BS. It soo deep they actually try to change what people learn about economic theory in university. .
Open your eyes people before these people destroy our societies.
Thumbs up to this Oba, too many people need to hear this.
wouldn’t*
Ododo oro!