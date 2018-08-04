“I’m in the best shape of my life!” – French Montana speaks on Home Robbery

French Montana has finally spoken out on Tuesday’s robbery incident at his home. The rapper, in an Instagram post, his first since the robbery, revealed that since Tuesday, helicopters have not stopped hovering over his Hidden Hills, California mansion.

Her shared:

Since they wanna have helicopters on top of my house all day, and spread negative news and only show half of my house lol !! Here’s the full house, and by the way it’s paid for !! no mortgage, and it’s not my only one ☝️ motivation to everyone that come from nothing.

To all the people that been checkn on me thank you I’m in the best shape of my life!

I’m not a clout chaser, and I don’t jump on the internet as soon as things happen ! I Liv a real life ! That can’t be on the Internet sometimes ! U might find your girl here u ain’t going to find no money we keep it in the bank .I’m not your average rapper