New Video: Angel feat. French Montana & Davido – Blessings (Remix)

UK-based artist Angel teams up with Davido and French Montana for the remix to his single “Blessings“.

The new music video for the “Blessings” remix, follows Angel, Davido and French Montana through a night at the bowling lanes then a house party.

Speaking with OkayAfrica, Angel says, “I feel like French and Davido bring the track to an even wider audience. We all come from different cultures, me from London, French from NY and Davido from Nigeria with the Afrobeat movement. It was just so organic to blend all of these sounds together. You see the track In a new light, and now the whole world hears the track with a new perspective. The original was about appreciating the blessings and now it’s about celebrating our blessings.”

He added that “I first met Davido in NYC when he recorded the vocals which was so sick to be there because there was no back and forth of sending the vocal. It was a vibe to be in the room when he delivered it and it created a great bond between us.”

