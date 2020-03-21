5 Songs by the Legendary Kenny Rogers You Have to Listen To

Kenny Rogers, an American singer known for his country style of music, passed on Friday at the age 81.

Rogers died under hospice care at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, and the family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date, a representative for the singer said in a statement.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

His songs have endeared him to music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.

In celebration of the country legend’s impact on music, here are 5 songs you should listen to today.

feat. Dolly Parton – Islands in the Stream

The Gambler

Lady

Through The Years

Sweet Music Man

Photo Credit: _kennyrogers