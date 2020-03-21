Connect with us

Music

5 Songs by the Legendary Kenny Rogers You Have to Listen To

Music

New Video: Harmonize - Mama

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Music

New Music: Captain E feat. El Manny - Only Option

Music

Starring David Adefeso, Tamar Braxton Premiers "Crazy Kind of Love"

Music

New Video: Beekay - Ololufe

Music

New Video: Selebobo - Eliza

Music

New Music: Charass feat. Flavour Nabania - Cha Cha

Music

New Music: 9ice - Seku Seye

Music

New Music: Dotman - Enugbe

Music

5 Songs by the Legendary Kenny Rogers You Have to Listen To

BellaNaija.com

Published

55 seconds ago

 on

Kenny Rogers, an American singer known for his country style of music, passed on Friday at the age 81.

Rogers died under hospice care at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, and the family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date, a representative for the singer said in a statement.

His songs have endeared him to music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.

In celebration of the country legend’s impact on music, here are 5 songs you should listen to today.

feat. Dolly Parton – Islands in the Stream

The Gambler

Lady

Through The Years

Sweet Music Man

Photo Credit: _kennyrogers

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Amina Alabi: A Round of Applause For Yourself… Because You Deserve!

Yetunde Onafuye: Running Out of Content Ideas? These 3 Tips Can Help You Get Through

These Women Are Representing Nigeria in Water Sports at the 2020 Olympics

Wunmi Adelusi: Getting Ahead With Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Advertisement
css.php