Jonathan and Saraki hold meeting in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Senate President Bukola Saraki are meeting in Abuja.

Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant to the Senate President on New Media shared the news on his Twitter.

He shared a photo of the two politicians, writing:

Happening Now: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is meeting with former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting has not been made public.

Happening Now: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is meeting with former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/Fy1DaXXFjb — Olu W. Onemola (@OnemolaOlu) August 29, 2018

Saraki also shared a photo of him and Jonathan and some of their associates after the meeting.

Great meeting with former President, Goodluck Jonathan, this afternoon in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/bhazAPfntb — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 29, 2018

Details of the meeting are yet unknown.