Jonathan and Saraki hold meeting in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Senate President Bukola Saraki are meeting in Abuja.
Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant to the Senate President on New Media shared the news on his Twitter.
He shared a photo of the two politicians, writing:
Happening Now: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is meeting with former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja.
The agenda of the meeting has not been made public.
Happening Now: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is meeting with former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/Fy1DaXXFjb
— Olu W. Onemola (@OnemolaOlu) August 29, 2018
Saraki also shared a photo of him and Jonathan and some of their associates after the meeting.
Great meeting with former President, Goodluck Jonathan, this afternoon in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/bhazAPfntb
— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 29, 2018
Details of the meeting are yet unknown.
In I.R “there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests.”
Bukola Saraki is a bloody dreamer who also wants to be Nigeria’s President at all cost. Well, sorry to bust your bubble. You don’t have the quality it takes to be one. Holding a meeting to beg the former president of Nigeria. Mr. Badluck Ebele Jonathan isn’t one of the requirements either. Nigeria will elect Buhari for another four more years, weather you and all other political turncoats in Nigeria likes it or not. A word is enough for the wise. I’m just saying.
God will block buhari, saraki, whoever they want to force from the brainless APC and PDP. Enough of seeing these recyled leaders.
This jonathan sef na quiet gangsta and drunk.